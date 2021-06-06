Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has expressed sadness over the death of the Spiritual leader of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, describing him as a devout man of God.

In a message of condolence to his family and the SCOAN congregation, the former President noted that Joshua who died at the age of 57 served God and humanity with relentless passion.

Dr. Jonathan also prayed God to grant millions of his followers across the world the strength to cope with his exit.

Also Read: 11 confirmed killed in Igangan Community attack as Police, hunters search for killers

The former President stated: “I am saddened to hear about the death of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua known as TB Joshua, the Spiritual Leader of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), at a young age of 57.

“TB Joshua was a devout man of God who served God and humanity with relentless passion. He was a man of sound doctrine, meek and faithful to his call and passion of reconciling men to God and offering hope to humanity.

“As a Christian leader, TB Joshua and his Ministry exemplified Christ in faith, love and charity; positively impacting the lives of many Nigerians, Africans and millions of people across the world.

“I condole with his family, his church and millions of his followers across the world. May God grant them peace and strength to cope with this loss.”

Like this: Like Loading...