Former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and other dignitaries from the public and private sectors are to attend the public presentation of a book on entrepreneurship holding in Abuja on Tuesday, June 8.

The book titled ‘Leadership Skills And Entrepreneurship: How To Become A Successful Entrepreneur, is written by Matthew Uzukwu, a Professor of Business Management and Healthcare Administration.

The former President will be chairing the event billed to hold at the Sheraton Hotel in Abuja. Other dignitaries who have confirmed their attendance include Senator Biodun Olujimi and King Amalate J. Turner who is attending as the Royal Father of the Day. Baba Isimi, an architect and chief executive of Realest Limited, is the book reviewer.

Chairman of the Book Presentation Committee, Sqn Ldr (Rtd) E.B Sule, described the book as very timely. In a statement issued in Abuja, he emphasised that the book would complement the efforts of various governments and organizations, particularly NGOs, to promote entrepreneurship among unemployed youth as an alternative in dealing with the Covid-worsened unemployment crisis.”

