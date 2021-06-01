Atiku Abubakar By Umar Yusuf – Yola Former Vice President ATIKU ABUBAKAR as part of her efforts of bringing succour to the ordinary Nigerians, especially in the areas of job creation and poverty alleviation Monday in YOLA commissioned a factory woven sack and shrink laminate plants.

This is in addition, to the various factories established in the state by the former vice president geared towards boosting the economy of the state and providing employment opportunities to the teeming youths of Adamawa state.

Speaking at the ceremony, Alhaji .shehu Atiku Abubakar said that the woven sacks factory is established to serve as a background strategy to provide sacks for Rico Gado Nutrition and to also addressed the needs of Adamawa agrarian community and the numerous factories packaging products with sacks.

He further explained that the company has the capacity to produce 9 million sacks annually stressing that, before now Rico Gado another company of Atiku is purchasing all its sacks from Lagos, but today 100 percent of the sacks being used by Rico Gado is produced by priam group, an umbrella body of all Atikus company in Adamawa and beyond.

According to him,, the establishment of these woven sacks and shrinks plants is in line with Atiku vision to industrialised Adamawa state through the building of factories, creating employment for the teeming youths of Adamawa and Nigeria as a whole noting that, a new Rico Gado feeds factory will be commissioned in Abuja this year while Rice processing plant is in the pipeline.

Shehu noted that the priam group plans to invest more than $20 million in the Adamawa state economy in the next two years adding that, these investments will enable priam group to reach a revenue target of 30 billion naira by 2023 and 50 billion by 2025.

On his part, Gov.Ahmadu Fintiri lauded former vice president Atiku Abubakar for establishing another factory in the state among many others which will provide employment opportunities to the people of the state and Nigerians.

He assured Atiku of his administration commitments to create enabling environment for the company to thrive noting that his administration is ready and willing to supports the former president to succeed in all his endeavours.

