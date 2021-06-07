The Chairman of Tony Amechi Foundation, TAF, has condemned in strong terms the latest burning of Ashaka Police Station in Ndokwa East describing it as barbaric and animalistic saying the perpetrators of the dastardly act don’t deserve to live in decent human community wondering, “how would a sane person set a police station on fire in a 21st century global community?”

In a statement issued in Asaba, the Delta State capital, the Chairman of the Foundation, Chief Tony Amechi, noted that there was no doubt that Ndokwa nation have been infiltrated by notorious and unpatriotic elements, adding that such act of criminality is alien to the youth population of Ndokwa nation warning that should such act of ‘madness’ continues, the people of Ndokwa may be left with no option than to expunge such unpatriotic elements from their land saying: “the good people of Ndokwa nation have NO nexus whatsoever – consciously or unconsciously with these elements and all it represents.”

The vociferous Chairman of the organisation noted that TAF is a critical stakeholder in Ndokwa project and would not allow miscreants destroy the already bewildered and badly marginalised people of Ndokwa nation to be traumatised beyond human limit stressing that the burning of the Ashaka Police station was one too many in Ndokwa land as he called on the police authorities to fish out the perpetrators of the act.

The burning of Ashaka police division is one in a series of such affront against the Nigeria establishment in Delta State coming closely at the heels of the burning of Umutu and Nsukwa Police Stations In Ukwani and Aniocha South Local Government Areas respectively; Chief Amechi said, a development which he noted may force a quit notice on settlers with the propensity to foment troubles in the agrarian Ndokwa communities.

The Foundation called on the state government to roll it its arsenals to protect the people borrowing leaves from other notable states that have been able to curtail and tame violent residents including members of the IPOB and any other lawless groups as may be found in Ndokwa land.

In fairness, Chief Amechi said, the Foundation is not in anyway against whatever IPOB represents but noted that their activities must be restricted to South Eastern Nigeria where the organisation belongs but certainly not in Ndokwa land saying, the good people of Ndokwa nation are not separatists, masochists, anarchists, blackmailers and murderers but law abiding citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who are major stakeholders in the socio-economic wellbeing of the Nigerian State.

“The people of Ndokwa nation are peaceful, hardworking and law abiding. Our youths will never contemplate burning Police formations but the incidences that happened in Nsukwa, Umutu and Ashaka are the handiwork of external forces who must have invaded our land but very soon, our traditional security outfit – ‘Oshikonko’ in conjunction with the security forces will exterminate criminal elements from our land soon.

“We are using this medium to warn mischief makers to steer clear of Ndokwa land lest we will be forced to throw you out of our land.

“Ndokwa nation is NOT an appendage of any ethnic nationality, we did not recruit any group to agitate for, or, on our behalf, we are aborigines and autochthonous people of Ndokwa land. Without fear or trepidations, we dissociate our people from this organisation of violence. Never again shall we tolerate this kind of evil. The governor should emulate the likes of Governors Nyesom Wike, Babatude Sanwo -Olu of Rivers and Lagos states respectively amongst many others who have been able to govern their respective states into safety.” The Foundation stated.

