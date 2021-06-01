By Joseph Erunke ABUJA –DISSATISFIED with the health condition of pregnant women, especially those in rural areas of the country, a foundation under the aegis of Adinya Arise Foundation, has tasked authorities for improved funding for safe motherhood.

The foundation which regretted that thousands of women especially in rural communities were suffering life-threatening situations thus losing their lives to failing, grossly inadequate, or completely non-existent health care system in their various locations of residence, insisted that it was time for the establishment of well functional health facilities as well as the emplacement of good health policies for expectant mothers.

READ ALSONSITF passes through financial hemorrhage – FG Executive Director of the foundation,Mabel Ade, speaking at the official launch and dedication of her book; tagged”Fruit of Pain”, in Abuja, recalled with pain that women pass through several degrees of issues, especially in complicated pregnancies, which she regretted sometimes lead to trauma.

Ade believes that “every woman and youth deserve an environment which encourages them to be open about their reproductive and sexual health.”

“We can thrive in a community where we are sensitive to the issues of maternal and adolescent sexual health. A society where lives are not cut short because residents are well informed. A society where they also have access to the basic facilities which cater to their health needs, a community where youths are empowered to rise up to their full potentials,” she said.

She particularly raised concerns over the failure of governments across all levels in paying adequate attention to the plight of pregnant women in the country.

To this end, she warned that the government was confronted with a crisis situation happening in a way that was difficult to define.

According to her, the need for “improved funding for safe motherhood, safe spaces for pregnant women to unburden work or home pressure, an efficient referral system, a policy that allows the poor and vulnerable access care but pays later, and a mental/ trauma health system” had become imperative.

She regretted that: “Government is not giving attention to pregnant women or pregnancy-related deaths.”

” Maternal health and safe motherhood to be specific should be given a lot of attention by way of budget and training,” she insisted.