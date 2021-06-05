FTAN The BOT Chairman, Chief Samuel Alabi presenting a cheque to Rabow’s widow, Hajia Nafisa Saleh-Rabo alongside the acting president, FTAN, Mr. Nkereuwem Onung, Chairman, Allstates Travels, Alhaji Munzali Dantata, President, Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), Hajia Bilikisu Abdul and President,National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mrs. Susan Akporiaye.

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), umbrella body of all private sectors in tourism sector, recently organised a one-day of prayers and testimonies in honour of the late president, Alhaji Saleh Rabo at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja. The late FTAN president died on April 16, 2021. The Chairman Board of Trustees, FTAN, Chief Samuel Alabi, in his remark, said late Rabo was a champion of the travel and tourism industry in Nigeria, adding that his death constitutes a great loss not just to his immediate family, but the tourism sector and entire Nigeria.

“This prayers and testimonies in his honour is a way to be consoled by his remarkable achievements and contributions to the growth of travel and tourism industry in Nigeria. It will be said that he did his best and made a positive impact,” Alabi said.

In his tribute, acting president, FTAN, Mr, Nkereuwem Onung described Alhaji Rabo as a humble personality that will forever live in the hearts of all.

“Alhaji Rabo was an inspiring figure in the tourism industry, always very supportive and a man of action who redefined tourism with his creative ideas”

The Honourable Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed represented by the Deputy Director, Domestic Tourism, Hajia Sanni Halima Sodengi in his speech said late Alhaji Saleh Rabo was a seasoned practitioner, an ardent promoter of tourism who contributed immensely to the growth and development of tourism in Nigeria.

The minister disclosed further that Rabo was a strong advocate and driver of private sector participation in synergy with the public sector. His numerous and invaluable contribution to the Nigeria tourism sector cannot be overemphasized.

Speaking at the event, the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe said Alhaji Saleh rabo was a great man whose intellectual style in the leadership of FTAN brought remarkable improvement in the visibility of the association.

On his part, former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ibrahim Mantu CFR, said Alhaji Rabo was an hardworking tourism practitioner who set an enviable standard in his time and a peace builder who also played a significant role in stabilizing the tourism sector.

The representative of the Plateau State Government, General Manager/CEO, Plateau State Tourism Corporation, Madam Salome Audu Wani Bidda said the state has lost a great pillar in the tourism sector. She disclosed that late Alhaji Rabo never disappointed whenever he was invited for any tourism related programs in the state. “His valuable advices and guidance that helped the state tourism development will be greatly missed”, Bidda said.

A short video documentary on Alhaji Saleh Rabo featuring remarks on the late president from the former Director General of National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) and Chairman, Allstates Travels Ltd, Alhaji Munzali Dantata, Director of Domestic Tourism, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mrs. Patricia Narai, Director General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Mr. Folorunsho Coker, Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, FTAN BOT Chairman, Chief Samuel Alabi and acting FTAN president, Mr. Nkereuwem Onung was screened at the event.

The FTAN BOT Chairman, Chief Samuel Alabi presented a cheque to the widow, Hajia Nafisa Saleh-Rabo on behalf of the association.

Among the dignitaries that graced the event are the Director General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Mr Folorunsho Coker; Deputy Director, International Tourism, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mrs Dorothy Duraku; Hon. Touma Njie MP from Gambia; FTAN BOT Member and Organiser, Akwaaba African Travel Market, Mr Ikechi Uko. Others are President, Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), Hajia Bilikisu Abdul; President, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, President, Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria (HATMAN), Mr Samson Aturu, President, Hotel Owners Forum Abuja (HOFA), Barrister (Mrs) Funmi Kazeem; President, Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET), Mr. Omololu Olumuyiwa; President, Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transportation of Nigeria (ATBOWATON), Mr. Gani Tarzan Balogun; President, Institute of Tourism Professionals (ITP), Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, families and friends of late Alhaji Saleh Rabo.



Like this: Like Loading...