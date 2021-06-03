By Emma Amaize, WarriTraditional rulers of Ijaw ethnic nationality in Delta State, yesterday, said former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has what it takes to industrialize and transform the state if elected as governor in 2023.

They, however, said they do not have the power to make him governor and prayed to God to grant his wishes. The monarchs stated this when the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirants visited the Ijaw Council of Traditional Rulers in Warri.

He was received by the chairman of the council, paramount ruler of Ogulagha kingdom, HRM Joseph Timighan, Pere of Siembiri Kingdom, HM Charles Ayemi-Botu, Pere of Akugbene Mein Kingdom, HRM Luke Kalanama, Pere of Ogne-Ijoh kingdom, HRM Couple Oromoni, Mobene Iii and others.

HRM Timighan who remarked that Gbagi came to visit them for prayers and blessings concerning his 2023 ambition to govern the state, said: “What we will do is prayers, we will take your request as part of our prayer points for God to give you wisdom and good health to achieve your mission. Only God will do it, we will only support “

HRM Kalanama asserted; “You (Gbagi) are a household name in Delta and Nigeria. We are praying for a good leader that will continue from where the present governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa will stop and you are also an Ijaw man.

HRM Ayemi-Botu, who led the monarchs on prayer for the aspirant, said: “You have all it takes to transform the state and take it to another level, so go and get a PDP ticket, we will pray for you.”

Gbagi, who told the story of his relationship with some Ijaw personalities, commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his development strides in the state, saying: “There is no local government area across the three senatorial districts in the state that he has not tarred between one to ten roads.”

“I am one of you and I am here to present myself to you, My strength is that I am an industrialist and I have the capacity and connection to industrialize the state.

“Governor Okowa has done something unique in the past six years, he has been able to manage inter-communal crisis without which we would not have peace. Please continue to support him to finish strong.

“Some people are worried about me because they say I cannot be controlled but I would rather want you to convince me as to how we can all develop the state, not to control me,” he asserted.

