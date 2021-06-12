Gbajabiamila. Photo/TWITTER/PSEAKERGBAJA

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, has called for dialogue in resolving all the challenges facing Nigeria’s democracy. In a statement on Saturday, Gbajabiamila said since the return of democratic governance in 1999, Nigeria had witnessed progress and development.

According to him, this can be seen in terms of physical infrastructure, freedom of choice and expression which are part of the key pillars of democracy.

Gbajabiamila expressed delight that citizens have been giving their democratic leaders support in the past two decades, calling for more support and cooperation.

The lawmaker congratulated all Nigerians for attaining 22 years of uninterrupted democracy.

He said that every democracy had its peculiarities saying that in spite of its challenges, there was no question about the appropriateness of democracy in today’s world.

“Dialogue remains key in resolving all democratic bottlenecks; I am calling for more of such in our body polity and among the citizens,” he said.

Gbajabiamila commended the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, for redefining democracy.

He said that the administration brought dividends closer to the citizens through various people-oriented programmes and policies.

Gbajabiamila commended the President for declaring June 12 Nigeria’s Democracy Day, paying glowing tributes to Nigeria’s founding fathers who struggled day and night to make the country united.

The speaker also commended the citizens for their resilience and belief in democracy, urging them to remain united and defend the country’s growing democracy.





