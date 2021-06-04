Chairman, Mikano International Limited, Mofid Karameh (left); Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Lands Bureau, Bode Agoro; Marketing Manager, Mikano Motors, Karima Okunola and Managing Director, Zorya Club, Ghada Ghaith at the official launch of Geely Coolray SUV in Lagos.

Geely Nigeria is setting a new standard with its first compact Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).

The auto giant made a bold statement with Coolray’s configurations and technology, which will compete with global compact SUVs.

Designed by a young global team in Shanghai, the car’s structure is based on Geely’s latest “Accelerating through Time” aesthetics and is made to match the self-confident personalities of the young and fashionable.

Globally recognised for its powerful features for comfort, safety and convenience, Coolray stands out in its category, particularly for sporty persona accentuated by sleek full LED day running lamps, an expanding Cosmos grille and a rear double spoiler.

At the grand launch in Lagos, industry analyst said Coolray has performed commendably in other markets where it is a top-seller among the five-seater subcompact crossover SUVs based on its design, performance and hi-tech offerings.

Executive Chairman/CEO of Mikano International Limited, Mofid Karameh, earned a loud ovation from the audience when he announced that the richly endowed Coolray (as well as other Geely cars in Nigeria) was from the assembly plant “in our ultra-modern complex fondly referred to as Karameh City” on the outskirts of Lagos.

Karameh was further applauded by the high-profile guests, including auto sector chieftains, Nollywood celebrities, past Big Brother Naija participants, bankers and footballers, when he described Coolray as a beneficiary of a technological collaboration between Geely and Volvo, as well as Geely and Mercedes-Benz.

Owners of Coolray in Nigeria will enjoy 150,000km/five-year warranty, easy access financing options, lowest cost of maintenance and readily available original parts, world-class after-sales service with 24/7 roadside assistance and mobile service, and guaranteed re-sale value (via trade-in option up to five-year depreciation).

Engine

Coolray was presented as an SUV powered by a best-in-class 1.5-litre turbocharged GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) engine that produces 177 hp and 255 Nm of torque, which is almost double the power of all its class competitors in the Nigerian market.

This low-fuel-consumption (6.1km per litre of petrol) engine is connected to a 7-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. The engine, co-developed with Volvo (Geely Holdings has been the owner of Volvo Autos since 2010) shares 90 per cent of Volvo power train suppliers and 10 per cent of Volvo approved suppliers adhering strictly to the Swedish brand’s standards.

Technology

From a remote engine starter to an electronic parking brake with auto hold, the car comes with hi-tech features for ease and convenience. The most intriguing of these is the G-pilot system that includes the Automatic Parking Assistant (with levels of up to L2 autonomous drive), sensors and cameras around the car for an extra sense of awareness and safety, Hill Traction Control, Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection.

Exterior

Built to give a distinctive first impression, the Coolray’s design follows Geely’s latest “Accelerating through Time” aesthetics. The wing-shaped chiseled waistline complements the stylish ‘Wings of Time’ tail lamps and outlines the exceptional power inherent in the Coolray.

Coolray owners in Nigeria will love the LED fog lamps, Remote Engine Starter, 17 inch Diamond Cut Alloy wheels and a Full Sports package (Turbo engine with 7 Speeds Automatic Dual clutch Transmission, Red-highlight Grille, sporty front and rear bumpers, carbon fiber finish lip spoiler and diffuser and side skirts and four functional chrome exhaust pipes).

To the National Sales and Brand Manager at Mikano Motors/Geely Auto, Ralph Haider, these qualities, as well as the reliable after-sales support through Mikano’s nationwide network, and Geely’s competitive prices tags, will interplay to make Coolray replicate the feat in the Nigerian market.

Haider disclosed in an interview that though Coolray and other Geely models are already doing well on Mikano’s stable, the company would consider appointing dealers to further take the vehicles to all parts of the market.



