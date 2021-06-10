National telecoms operator, Globacom, has moved to address a common problem usually encountered by phone users whose lines get disconnected after 90 days as a result of inactivity.

To bring relief to this category of subscribers, the company, yesterday, announced the introduction of ‘Always On’, a new prepaid tariff, which allows subscribers to retain their phone numbers for one full year even if they do not use the lines during the period.

In a statement released in Lagos yesterday, Globacom said its subscribers no longer need to worry about their lines getting suspended or disconnected even if they have not made or received calls, used data or sent or received SMS in one year.

According to the telco, with a token payment of just N500, “the customer will enjoy the assurance of 365 days of continued service, even if the customer does not make or receive calls, text or browse.

“Always On is available to all existing and new prepaid Glo subscribers and is especially beneficial to customers who travel out of the country for long periods of time without access to the network or customers whose handsets get stolen or whose SIMs get damaged but do not have immediate means of replacement. They can now be rest assured that their lines will not be disconnected due to inactivity,” the firm stated.

To enjoy the offering, subscribers are required to simply dial*777# and select ‘Always On’ from the menu. “Upon confirmation, a one-time fee of N500 will be deducted from the customer’s main account after which he or she will be subscribed to the plan and given 365 days of uninterrupted access to the network”, the company added.

Glo explained that the customer can make and receive calls at any time during the 365 days as long as he or she has sufficient airtime balance in the account. There is no need to visit any Glo world or to contact customer care for the line to be reactivated.

‘Always On’ customers can still purchase any Glo products and services they wish and they can also subscribe to any other GLO tariff plan at any time via *777# or via Glo Café.

Towards the expiration of the ALWAYS ON subscription, Globacom explained, the subscriber will receive SMS and email reminders (where applicable) forhim or her to re-subscribe to the ALWAYS ON plan.

“With this new and exciting value proposition, we have again established ourselves as the brand that gives customers the most value for money”, Globacom stated.





