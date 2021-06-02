Great Nigeria Insurance has reiterated its commitment to exceptional service delivery to ensure the achievement of its goal of becoming one of the five insurance firms in the country.

Speaking during a media parley at the company’s head office in Lagos, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Cecilia Osipitan said that the company shall remain committed to its vision, mission and shared values.

She said: “We are out to reshape the industry, we are also aware that we cannot attain the top five position in the industry if our service delivery is questionable. We will at the same time strive to imbibe global best practice in all facets of our operation to ensure we remain front-liners in the industry”.

According to her, the management has put in place modalities that will ensure effective coordination of the company's repositioning and restructuring strategies as well as the formulation of strategies to deepen direct market penetration while also monitoring the production and collection performance for the company and provision of advisory support when needed in correcting shortfalls. Also, a regular review of the company's internal processes and procedures will be done for continued performance improvement.

“The management has clearly set out to chart a professional course in the practice of insurance business in Nigeria and Great Nigeria Insurance Plc will not leave any stone unturned in the quest of attaining the status of a world-class insurance company. We are poised to meet up with our obligations as and when due. We will continually strive not to disappoint our teeming customers and uphold the confidence of our stakeholders”, she concluded.

