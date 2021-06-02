Gombe State has commenced the administration of the second jab of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Commissioner for Health, Mr Habu Dahiru, disclosed this at a news conference shortly after Gov. Inuwa Yahaya stook his second jab of the vaccine on Tuesday in Gombe.

Dahiru said the state has about 78 posts across the state where the vaccination is taking place.

According to him, more than 47,000 people have been vaccinated, representing a total coverage of 103 per cent of the state.

The commissioner said "today, June 1, we are taking the second jab of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Gov Inuwa Yahaya was the first to take the jab, this signals the commencement of the second round of vaccination."

He stated that those who took the first dose of the vaccine could approach any of the COVID-19 posts to get the second jab, in line with their appointment dates.

Dahiru urged those going for the vaccine to go with their cards for proper data documentation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccination was launched on March 17, with Gov Yahaya taking his first shot alongside other top government officials.

