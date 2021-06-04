(Photo by SUSANA BATES / AFP)

Technology giant, Google, has kicked off a series of programmes running throughout this month to support the growth and recovery of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Africa’s post-COVID economy.

Making the announcement yesterday, the search engine said the support is targeted at SMEs in Nigeria and others on the continent.

Google’s Head, Brand Reputation for Africa, Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde, who spoke, noted that SMBs account for about 90 per cent of all businesses across Africa.

ALSO yesterday, Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola tasked leaders at all levels of government on economic transformation.

The governor, who gave the charge after receiving an award in Abuja, reiterated that the task of transforming Osun remained his chief priority.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...