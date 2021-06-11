Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has donated 55 patrol vehicles and equipment to the police.

The governor presented the vehicles and other equipment to the I-G of Police, Usman Baba, on Friday in Abeokuta.

The equipment are: 200 bullet proof vests, 20 helmets and communication gadgets.

Abiodun described the donation as symbolic of his administration’s commitment towards providing a safe environment for the people of the state.

He named 35 saloon cars and 20 pick-up patrol vehicles as some of the items donated to the police and other sister security agencies in the state.

Abiodun noted that the gesture was part of his administration’s continued collaboration and cooperation with the security agencies to improve security of lives and property in the state.

He recalled that his administration had on Sept. 6, 2020, donated 100 pick-up vehicles, 200 motorcycles and communication gadgets to security agencies in the state.

“The equipment will also motivate officers and men of security agencies to improve efficiency and effectiveness in the discharge of their constitutional roles in fighting criminality.

“Our administration will remain unwavering in our commitment to ensure that the lives and property of the people are secured.

“Some people have tested our will at different points, but we have also shown them that Ogun State will never be a haven for criminals or criminal tendencies,” Abiodun said.

He also commended all officers and men of all security agencies in the state for their professionalism, commitment and dedication.

“Two of the six armoured vehicles we ordered have been delivered while the Water Cannon and other anti riot equipment would be procured for the police,” he stated.

The governor, however, read the riot act to people fomenting security breaches in the state, declaring his administration would not tolerate any efforts to truncate the peaceful environment of the state.

Earlier, Baba thanked the governor for the gesture, saying that no security outfit in the world could succeed without mobility and communication gadgets.

Buba explained that the donation would go a long way in protecting the lives and property of the people in the state.

“Security is everybody’s business. We, therefore, appreciate you for making our jobs easier by giving us tools to work with.

“I want to assure you that we will be ruthless on those posing serious security threat to the peaceful coexistence in the country,” the IGP assured.



