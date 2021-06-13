Abdulsalami Abubakar

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger has felicitated former Military Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd), on his 79th birthday. Sani-Bello, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel-Berje, on Saturday in Minna eulogised Abubakar and described him as a “complete gentleman”.

According to him, the former head of state is a patriot who has remained “consistent and significant“ in the progress and development of the country.

He said Niger and the country were indeed lucky to have an outstanding leader and statesman who had consistently remained on the path of promoting national unity and integration, as well as pursuit of global peace.

“Undoubtedly, your resolve to rededicate yourself to the service of our fatherland and humanity in general is a clear testimony of your statesmanship and influence which cuts across the length and breadth of the country,” Sani-Bello said.

He noted that at 79 years, Abdulsalami had remained a reference point for good governance, diplomacy and conflict resolution.

He prayed Allah to grant him sound health, many more years of wisdom, courage and determination to continue to offer selfless service to the nation and humanity.





