[files] Bala Mohammed. Photo: TWITTER/BALAMOHAMMED/RILTORO

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has ordered the immediate release of funds to assist victims of a fire that consumed Sabuwar Kasuwa along Railway road in Bauchi metropolis. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fire disaster, which occurred on June 1, 2021, affected 25 shops with goods worth millions of naira destroyed.

Mohammed, while visiting the scene of the incident on Sunday, to sympathise with the victims and witness the level of damage, gave the order for the release of the funds as immediate assistance to the victims.

The governor also said that as part of his administration’s desire to modernize markets across the state, he would consider restructuring the Sabuwar Kasuwa market.

“As part of our administration’s desire to modernize markets across the state, we will also consider restructuring this market to advance business activities and further assist in reducing the level of fire disasters in market places,” Mohammed said.

Earlier, Mr Kabiru Kobi, a Director in the Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said the agency had already conducted an assessment of the damages, to enable proper documentation and intervention by the state government.

“Your Excellency, 25 shops were affected as a result of this fire incident and goods worth millions of naira were destroyed.

“SEMA has conducted an assessment of the damages for proper intervention and assistance by the state government to alleviate the sufferings of the victims,” Kobi said.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...