By Peter Duru, MakurdiA mob in Makurdi the Benue state capital Tuesday meted out jungle justice to a young man who allegedly attempted to steal a motorcycle parked at the entrance of the popular Wurukum market.

Vanguard gathered from an witnesses that the owner of the motorcycle (name withheld) parked his motorcycle and went into the marked before the suspected thief who was obviously lurking around attempted to steal it.

The victim was said to have slotted his key into the ignition of bike and was about taking off when somebody alerted bystanders of what he was about to do.

“The people who noticed what he was doing started shouting thieve, thieve, and he immediately abandoned the motorbike and started running.

“But he was not able to run to any reasonable distance before he was apprehended by the angry mob who pursued him and subsequently set him ablaze,” he said.

The source disclosed that the incident was the third of suspected thieves who were recently set ablaze around the market.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident condemned the acting of setting suspects ablaze, saying “there are legal means of handling such issues because an innocent person may fall victim to that act.”

