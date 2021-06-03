ODD / ODD NEWS

Graveyard salesman courts controversy for wishing visitors ‘fruitful harvest’

Graveyard Photo:IC

A graveyard salesman in Kunming, Southwest China’s Yunnan Province, has been caught up in controversy for using what netizens think is “glib and improper” language in his promotion – wishing visitors a “fruitful harvest” at the graveyard.

The salesman was reportedly from Jinlong Ruyi cemetery, one of the largest cemeteries in Kunming. His controversial remarks were recorded in a video posted by Toutiao News, in which he was hosting a promotion event attended by dozens of visitors, most of whom are elderly people.

“Hope you have a great time here and have a ‘fruitful harvest’ when you leave,” he said.

Some netizens found the remark was “improper” as it hinted at “near death” for the visitors.

“It just sounds like a malicious message,” read one comment on Sina Weibo.

But others said it was just a way to sugarcoat the promotion of graves. “No need to be oversensitive to it, it was just a normal expression. After all, the visitors went to the event for a reason,” commented another.

The local civil affairs bureau told the media on Tuesday that they would look into the case to see if the promotion was involved in any actions that go against regulations.

