The Satellite Deanery of the Charismatics has organised an empowerment programme to prepare youths for tomorrow’s leadership roles.

Speaking at an event, themed: ‘Promoting Sound Leadership through Interaction,’ Chairman, Deanery Charismatics, Cyril Oghaego, said leadership is key and very vital to building a nation, group or organisation and even family, hence the need to catch leaders young.

He stressed that if the present crop of leaders in the country were willing to do away with greed, self and tribal sentiments, the Nigeria dream of every citizen would be achieved.

The Dean, Satellite Deanery and Parish Priest, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Very Rev. Father Francis Ike, lamented the wobbly nature of leadership at the national level with conspicuous signs that the country has no direction.

“We take it that those who are going to participate in politics are first citizens who should be adequately prepared at a seminar of this nature, to not only learn the act of sacrifice, but also to be able to put it into practice,” he added.





No comments yet