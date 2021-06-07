A group, SAVE OUR DEMOCRACY AMBASSADORS, has hailed the Controller General, Federal Fire Service, Dr. Ibrahim Liman.

The national coordinator of the group Mr Chukwuma Ikedi, in a statement sent to journalists on Monday, said since the inception of Dr. Liman as CG Federal Fire Service, the Service took a new and patriotic turn.

He said the actions of the CG without have been geared towards even greater positioning, as brand new fire trucks and ambulance are been distributed all over the nation.

The group also hailed the CG for setting up of strategic management and staffing policies that will enable a more effective and efficient service delivery to the Nigerian people through saving lives and properties.

The statement read in part:

“When it comes to emergency situations, he has warmed and put up measures in such a way that the fire men are always on alert, everly ready, no room for softness nor weakness.

“The phrase “We do not have water in our truck”, “Our truck is town”, at times of emergency fire situations have all become talks of the past with Dr. Ibrahim Liman Alhaji.

“He has indeed become the face of modern fire men Chief, it has become so obvious that it’s not only with the fact that he is doing the job efficiently but his passion for the job is evidently clear.

“One thing you can not take away from the CG( Dr. Liman Alhaji Ibrahim) is his simplicity, making sure he carries the fire men and women along, he respects both the old and the young, rich or poor, senior officer and junior officers.

“He has refused to relent in making sure new and positive reforms are been put in place so as to have an efficient environment for the fire men and women.

“Indeed he has broken the records. The first CG to promote senior officers with no single trace of nepotism to the rank of their merits and dreams, the decoration was made ceremonial and took the opportunity to recognise their selflessness.

” With these kind of leaders, one can be assured of a better Nigeria. Visionary leaders with the philosophy to lead and serve.

“Niger State is proud of him, Nigeria is absolutely proud of him and we have to say at this point, Niger State as a whole are patiently waiting for him back home to serve them once again.

“We need such people in the affairs of the nation, people who have the interest of the nation at heart, a nationalist per excellence.

“Our consistent prayers to God, is to give us leaders who have the interest of this nation at heart, people who will stand for the interest of the common man, a leader with compassion towards his people.

“We will at the same time ask God to bring about a lasting peace in our nation Nigeria, the insecurity challenges our nation faces, may God bring an end to it, Amen.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

