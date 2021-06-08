Founding President of African Foundation for Peace and Love Initiatives, Rev. Dr. Titus K. Oyeyemi, has charged the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and other presidential committee members on the proliferation of small arms to ensure transparency and inclusion of all state actors in ridding Nigeria of small arms.

Oyeyemi, who stated this in an open letter to the Vice President, which was made available to newsmen yesterday in Lagos, said that nothing proliferates the propensities for violence (both in small and large-scale) at communal, ethnic, religious/geopolitical, and even homicidal levels more than easily accessible small arms and guns. He said small arms, particularly guns, were increasingly sourced from civil wars around the globe.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...