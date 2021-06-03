By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja The Member representing Abor Mbaise and Ngor Okpala federal constituency of Imo State, Hon. Bede Eke has raised an alarm that the security agencies are killing his constituents.

The killings, he said, came on the heels of the recent killing of the former presidential adviser and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Ahmed Gulak in Owerri, Imo State.

The lawmaker who addressed a press conference on Thursday in Abuja gave the names of some victims as Noel Chigbu Nzeribe, Tochi Ekwe, and many others missing kinsmen. He said that many have been driven to the bushes while others fled to where they have spent days without their families.

ALSO READ: Benue Massacre: 300 Fulani herdsmen attacked us — Ebonyi victims

While totally condemning Gulak’s brutal murder, Eke appealed to the security agencies to exercise restraints and stop killing innocent people.

According to him, calls from his constituents have reached a crescendo to intervene in their current ordeal in the hands of the security operatives. Eke asked the police and the army to conduct discreet investigation, identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice rather than mass intimidation and killings of his constituents.

ALSO READ: Publish assets of Public Servants to reduce corruption in Nigeria – ICPC tasks CCB

“We lost a young man. Until his death owns and operates a Shawarma shop just to make ends meet. He was hot by the army because he could not obey the rules at the checkpoint.

“The family has written a petition to the army. We as the people of Ngor Okpala/Mbaise are not happy about it and as the representative of the people, I want to make it known to the world that we are waiting for the outcome of the petition.

“As the representative of the people, I am giving the army 14 to respond to the killing of that young man who left a pregnant wife and his two children. One is 3 and the other is 2 years old.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...