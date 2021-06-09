Gunmen, in the early hours of Wednesday, kidnapped one Dr. Dan Ella, a lecturer of the University of Jos in Plateau state.

According to The Nation, the gunmen stormed the residence of the lecturer of the Theatre Arts Department at Haske quarters in Lamingo community, Jos North Local Government Area.

Narrating the incident to newsmen, Philip Gyang, a member of the community, said that the gunmen who arrived in the community around 3 am headed straight to the apartment of the lecturer and whisked him away after breaking their door.

He said the gunmen shot sporadically to create apprehension in the area.

The eyewitness said, “What happened last night in Haske quarters was terrible. It was the sounds of gunshots that woke us up around 3 am. But we could not come out when it became clear that Haske quarters was under attack by gunmen.”

Chairman of the University of Jos branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr Lazarus Maigoro also confirmed the abduction of the lecturer.

Condemning the development, Maigoro said; “It’s true because I just received an official report on the kidnap of one of our members in the Lamingo area last night. I’m preparing a press release on the incident.

“Something has to be done about this kidnapping of innocent people because it’s really sad and should not be allowed to continue.”

As of the time of filing this report, the Plateau State Police Command is yet to release a statement concerning the development.

