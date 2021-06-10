Another security breach has occurred in Anambra state as gunmen numbering about 15, on Thursday, attacked Ojoto Police Station in the Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

A source who spoke with PUNCH said one Inspector of Police was reportedly killed in the attack.

It was gathered that the police operatives on duty fought back and repelled the hoodlums, to prevent them from setting the station ablaze.

“The hoodlums zoomed off when our men(police) fought back and warded them off. They came in three Sienna vehicles,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, has said he will release a statement regarding the attack after visiting the scene.

A top police source who spoke to the publication said, “We lost one Inspector today again. The state Police Commissioner, Chris Owolabi, is preparing to visit the area.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, said that his government had mobilized and would continue to mobilize the military and the police to go after the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), accused of disturbing the peace in the South-East region.

According to Buhari, IPOB is “just like a dot in a circle and they have nowhere to turn to. They are spread everywhere and they have investments and properties everywhere and in other areas.

“They don’t know what they are doing. How we will handle them is to mobilize the police and the military to go after them.”

Buhari further slammed those calling for the sovereignty of the Biafra and Oduduwa Republic, saying they are ignorant.

The President said he expects them to be thinking of how to attract investors to the country.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by Nnamdi Kanu has been clamouring for the sovereign nation of Biafra as a result of alleged marginalization, killings and hatred being shown to Igbo people.