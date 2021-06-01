…NSCDC distances self from killing By Davies Iheamnachor PORT HARCOURT: Unknown gunmen disguised as operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, have killed two persons and injured five others at Agulu Creek, Asari Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The unidentified killers, who operated in three 200 horse powerboats, opened fire on the innocent citizens at about 5 pm on Sunday, it was gathered.

However, the Rivers Command of NSCDC in a statement signed by the Assistant Commandant, Oguntuase Michael, denied the involvement of its personnel in the killing.

Oguntuase said: “This is to inform the general public that the NSCDC has nothing to do with the said attack on innocent victims around 1700hrs of 30th May 2021.

“The said attack, which led to persons sustaining severe injuries, one still missing leaving one dead at Angulu-Ama Creek in Asari Toru LGA of the state, was launched by unknown gunmen, some who were said to be dressed in suspected NSCDC uniform, boarded in three boats, (200 horsepower) opened fire at innocent citizens of the area.

“Contrary to the accusations from some quarters that the attackers were civil defence personnel, the command, hereby, declares that it is not true as it does not own any boat with such capacity engine neither has it carried out surveillance operations along that area for some time now.

“The attack has got no link to the NSCDC. Therefore, the general public is hereby advised to disregard such insinuations and claims and to see it as misleading and untrue”.