Gunmen on Thursday morning hijacked a school bus in Oba-Ile Estate, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, abducting one of the staff of Chimola School, who was on duty to convey pupils to the school.

The Guardian learnt that the incident occurred around 6:45 am while the driver and the attendant were moving round to pick the pupils of Chimola School, situated inside the estate to their school.

A source in the school said the gunmen, numbering about eight, swooped on the victims on motorcycles, forcing the bus and driver to stop.

He said the abductors, who were armed with guns, cutlass and some other weapons, dragged down the driver from the vehicle and threatened to kill him.

According to him, the bus with vehicle registration number: Lagos LSD 853 FJ, with “Chimola Schools” boldly inscribed on it, was driven away by one of the hijackers while others moved away from the scene on motorcycles.

“The driver and the attendant were about to pick the first student when the incident happened,” the source said. “The gunmen rounded the vehicle and came down with dangerous weapons.

“The driver was dragged down from the bus while one of them take the driver’s seat and drove off with the attendant in the bus. The whereabouts of the attendant are still unknown but we have reported the incident at the Oba ile Police station.

“This is the first time we are experiencing this kind of situation here. It is quite unfortunate, “the source said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, while contacted, said he has not been briefed as at press time, but promised to confirm from the Divisional Police Officer in the area.





