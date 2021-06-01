Gunmen have killed four persons in Goska, Kaduna State, the state’s commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said.

According to the commissioner, the quartet killed were identified as Wakili Kon, Yusuf Joshua, Martha Ayuba and Lami Peter

“Wakili Kon and Yusuf Joshua were attacked and killed on their farms by the assailants. One woman, Laraba Silas, sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to hospital,” Aruwan said.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the reports, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the residents who were brutally killed by the bandits. The Governor sent his condolences to their families, and wished the injured citizen a quick recovery.”

Aruwan said security patrols are ongoing in the areas, alongside investigations into the attack.





