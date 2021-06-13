As Police arrest one, others flee with woundsBy Chioma Onuegbu – UyoGunmen suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, yesterday attacked a police station in Ini local government area of Akwa Ibom state and killed a Mobile Police officer.

It was gathered that the police officer was killed during a gun duel with the hoodlums which lasted for several minutes.

According to a source from the area who pleaded not to be mentioned, one of the gang members identified as Imo John Udo, was arrested while serveral others escaped with bullets wounds.

The source added that the armed men stormed the area about 4:30am with motorcycles and immediately opened fire directly at the police officers who returned fire but one them fell by the bandits bullets.

According to the source many of the hoodlums abandoned their motorcycle and charms and fled the scene of the incident.

“This morning we got information that police station was being attacked in Ini, so we went. The men came here on motorcycles and started shooting at the police station and they Police also started shooting but one of the police was gunned down

“The bandit escaped into the bush leaving their motorcycles and charms “the source said.

The police Public Relations Officer Odiko MacDon, who confirmed the report said the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered men of the Operation Restore Peace to comb the bushes for possible arrest of the fleeing members of the gang.

His words, “We got report of the incident in Ini LGA this morning. We arrested one of the criminals while others escaped with bullets wounds. We recovered three motorcycles and charms.

“But one of our men who participated in the operation was hit . He was taken to the hospital at Ikot Ekpene local government, but unfortunately, he gave up the ghost.

“As we speak, the Commissioner of Police Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered men of the Operation Restore Peace, who are now in the bush for possible arrest of those who escaped with bullets wounds”

