Bandits have killed six persons and injured three others at Kanawa village in Danmusa Local Council of Katsina State.

The incident, suspected to be retaliation of recent killing of a bandit in the community, occurred on Saturday about 7.00 p.m.

The assailants, said to be loyal to a suspected gang leader, Sani Doro, had stormed the community on more than 60 motorcycles, brandishing sophisticated weapons. They reportedly fired several shots into the air, before directing their weapons at fleeing community members who were trying to escape into the bush.

It was learnt that the gunmen also carted away household valuables and domestic animals during the attack.

However, a source said that many of the villagers managed to escape from the marauders and hid in farmlands and bushes till yesterday.

It was during their escape that several of the community members sustained injuries. Thee of them are currently receiving treatment at the hospital, The Guardian gathered.

A source in the area said the deceased were buried yesterday, adding that some of the residents were considering relocating to more secure places in event of another attack.

Katsina PPRO, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident, but affirmed that it was a reprisal attack.

“It is true the incident happened. It was a reprisal attack by a bandit leader to avenge the killing of his boy at Kanawa village,” he said.





