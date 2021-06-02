…Unveils Esther biade as brand ambassador

To feature about 100 leading beauty brands at Federal Palace Hotel, V.I Lagos Organised by TOUV concepts, the maiden edition of The HAMS acronym for (Hair, makeup, and skincare) fair will hold on the 7th and 8th of August 2021 at the outer ballroom of the prestigious Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The fair which promises to be a world class event will feature stakeholders from Nigeria’s beauty landscape including skincare brands, hair brands, cosmetics, and perfume brands amongst others. This announcement was made at a press conference which held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel on the 1st of June 2021 where they also announced the unveiling of reality TV star, beauty brand ambassador and actress Esther ‘Biade as their spokesperson.

“We are excited to bring together a collection of some of the best global beauty brands as well as world class local brands in the same space “explained Oge Obiefuna, HAMS fair convener. The beauty industry in Nigeria and indeed Africa is a billion-dollar industry, HAMS intends to bring all these players together directly to meet and interact with their consumers. We were pleasantly overwhelmed with all the positive feedback we received in the preliminary stages, and we cannot wait to show everyone what we have in store.” She added.

With about 100 exhibitor spaces and an estimated 10,000 attendees, the organisers assure participants that the fair will follow laid down COVID event protocols for the two days. Attendees should expect to see some already registered international brands as well as some leading local Nigerian brands who will be unveiling new products, technologies, and special packages.

“If you are a beauty brand in hair, cosmetics, perfumes and makeup, the HAMS Beauty Fair is the space to show your world-class products.” Esther Biade, spokesperson for the HAMS Beauty Fair stated. “As someone who is committed to the beauty industry, I am proud be a spokesperson for a worthy project like The HAMS Beauty Fair which will help showcase beauty brands in Nigeria .” she added.

Set for the 7th and 8th of August 2021, a limited number of available premium booths and tables are available for exhibitors to snap up. Early bird exhibitors will also enjoy special benefits including promotional features with media partners as well as special discounts. To register for the HAMS Beauty fair, go to www.thehamsbeautyfair.com.

HAMS Fair 2021 is organised by TOUV Concepts in partnership with Bella Naija, Decatos Print & Exhibition Limited and WildFlower PR & Company. To learn more and register for The HAMS Beauty Fair, visit www.thehamsbeautyfair.com.