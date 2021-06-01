Happy birthday:

Don’t let life’s little challenges push you into giving up. There are a number of hurdles you will have to navigate today, but the rewards will be great when you finally cross the finish line. Your lucky numbers: 2, 3, 8, 11, 13.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

Today will be the perfect opportunity to face the fears that have been holding you back. There is a great future out there waiting for you, you just need to have the courage to meet it. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

You will have to take center stage if you want to get ahead today. Although it may be tiresome having to be the focus of attention, this is what you have to do to get what you want. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Although you may feel trapped in a loop, there have been some subtle improvements in your life. Do your best to appreciate the little things. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

Past failures may be weighting heavily on your shoulders, but you can’t live in their shadow forever. It’s time to take some chances. A friend will help you discover a great opportunity. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

Your lucky star will shine bright tonight! It would be wise to wait until the sun goes down for your best chance at success. Continue down your current path and all your effort will pay off over the long run. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

You can’t rely too much on past successes. While you deserve the reputation you have, it will only get you so far if you do not keep pushing the envelope. Inject some romance into your relationship with a late night dinner. ✭✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

You may be pleasantly surprised by how far looking on the bright side of things can get you. Keep a close eye on your wallet when it comes to spending on food. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Carefully consider any offers you get today so you don’t end up trapped in a decision you will only regret later. Furthering your education will help make you more competitive. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

An interesting occurrence will bring up some forgotten memories. This will be a good chance to reconnect with the past, or bury it forever. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

If you are dissatisfied with your lot in life, focus your energies on ways to make yourself more competitive. Your positive attitude will inspire everyone around you to greater heights. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Just because you don’t succeed, that doesn’t mean your efforts were in vain. Experience will be your greatest asset. Lady Luck will smile on you when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Make sure to take time out of your busy schedule today to have some fun with the family. Your love life is looking up. ✭✭✭✭

RATINGS ✭

5: Head for Macao!

4: Ye gods! The planets align!

3: Things are looking up.

2: Don’t bet on things working out.

1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.