Happy birthday:

Instead of wasting your energy trying to get ahead of the pack, you should break off in your own direction. While doing your own thing may not be as lucrative, the freedom it brings will be its own reward. Your lucky numbers: 1, 6, 8, 14, 16.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

It’s time to buckle down on your finances. Any extra money you save today will pay off big dividends over the long run. Attending social activities will help improve your luck. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

Letting your adventurous nature run wild is sure to lead to a thrilling new opportunity. Don’t hesitate to take some chances, even if there is a high chance of failure. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Taking action should be the name of the game today. Do not underestimate how much quick reactions will give you the edge over the competition. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

Every dark cloud has a silver lining. Instead of giving in to despair, stay positive by looking out for new opportunities. Saving is important. Try writing up a budget and keeping track of how you spend your money. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

If you have been feeling down lately it very well might help to find a shoulder to cry on. Do not be afraid to just let your feelings out. The stars will favor romance tonight. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

No one decides what you are capable of achieving except you. The only one who gets to set your limits is yourself. If you want to succeed, you will have to call upon all your resources, including some favors others owe you. ✭✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

Although time will be of the essence today, do not make any hurried decisions. The pressure may be great, but if you rush too fast, you are sure to make a mistake. Financial matters should be a priority. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Keeping people talking with each other will be the key to ensuring the success of a group project. Don’t let negative thinking lock you into the path of despair. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

You will run into some new situations that you have never experienced before. An interesting financial opportunity can be yours if you are willing to dedicate some time to research. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Taking some time out today to go over your schedule will end up saving you some time in the long run. Lady Luck will smile down on you when it comes to your career. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Although it may sometimes feel that your fate has already been written in stone, that couldn’t be farther from the truth. Your future is in no one’s hands but your own. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Now is the time to take action instead of just talking about what you want to do. An opportunity to start a new friendship is right around the corner. ✭✭✭✭

RATINGS ✭

5: Head for Macao!

4: Ye gods! The planets align!

3: Things are looking up.

2: Don’t bet on things working out.

1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.