Happy birthday:

Furthering your education by taking some classes will enable you to unlock your hidden potential. There are always new avenues to explore, you just have to seek them out. Your lucky numbers: 2, 3, 5, 11, 13.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

Being first does not always guarantee success. Observing the mistakes others make can help you reach your goal unscathed. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

Wasting time thinking about those things beyond your control will only lead to regret. Put your worries behind you by focusing on the future. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

It may be difficult dealing with negative emotions, but they will only worsen if you ignore them. A romantic encounter will get your heart beating if you head out with friends tonight. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

Work should take priority over everything today. This may mean sacrificing some family time, but you can make it up to them over the weekend. Study and research will give you a leg up over the competition. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

Take part in activities that will get you outside today. The exercise will do you good and help increase your energy levels. A financial opportunity will prove extremely lucrative but you will have to act fast. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Your positive energy will act like a magnet bringing like-minded people your way. Take advantage of this convergence of positivity to tackle challenges you wouldn’t dare face on your own. Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

It will definitely be worth your time to look into a new career path right now. Follow your instincts and they will lead you down the road that is right for you. Your skills will be exactly what your team needs to succeed today. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Timing will be everything today, as knowing when to act will determine success or failure. Activities with friends or family should be put off until late in the evening. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

This will be your day to shine. If the opportunity comes your way, don’t hesitate to step into a leadership position. Either you or someone close to you is about to hear wedding bells! ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

A tough day lies ahead of you. Making sure you are armed with knowledge before you proceed at an endeavor will ensure your success today. Remember: Knowing is half the battle! ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Taking time out of your schedule to do something new and different will prevent you from falling into a rut. ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Before you can take care of others, you will have to take care of yourself. Pay close attention to your health and make sure exercise is an integral part of your daily routine. ✭✭✭✭

RATINGS ✭

5: Head for Macao!

4: Ye gods! The planets align!

3: Things are looking up.

2: Don’t bet on things working out.

1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.

