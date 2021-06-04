Happy birthday:

It is not will to keep your eggs all in one basket. Diversifying your investments will lead to greater financial stability and prosperity for you and your family over the long run. Romance is in the stars for you. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 8, 14, 16.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

The future may seem confusing right now, but the answers you seek will become clear before you know it. Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to shopping for a great deal. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

An emotionally complicated situation may leave you feeling a bit stumped today. It will prove helpful to bring in an outsider to get an objective opinion. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

If someone starts sticking their nose in your personal life, don’t hesitate to tell them to mind their own business. Your affairs are yours and yours alone. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

If there is someone you are interested in romantically, today will be the time to make a move. Your financial luck is on the rise. This is a good time to explore investments. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

Take some time out today to focus on relationship issues. Something has been bothering you for a while now and it is best to get it out in the open as soon as possible. Striving for security and financial independence should be your main goals for the foreseeable future. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

A minor disagreement between friends may easily escalate out of control if you are not diplomatic today. An opportunity will come to you through social media. ✭✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

It’s time to stop procrastinating. You have all the information you need to make an informed decision, the only thing stopping you right now is fear. An unexpected trip will end up benefiting your career. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Indulging in something you have never done before can add a little spice to your life. Open your mind and adventure will find you. Financial matters should be a top priority today. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Help others because you want to, not because you feel obligated to. A willingness to compromise will allow you to solve a major personal crisis. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

You may need to take some extra time out tonight to soothe your jangled nerves. The power of a nice hot cup of tea and a good book should not be underestimated. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

There is no need for you to stick with the status quo. A change in the way you look at life can breathe new life into your daily routine and provide you with a fresh surge of positive energy. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

It is time to make a choice when it comes to an important decision. If you continue to waver, you will only end up wasting everyone’s time. ✭✭✭

RATINGS ✭

5: Head for Macao!

4: Ye gods! The planets align!

3: Things are looking up.

2: Don’t bet on things working out.

1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.

