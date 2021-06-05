Happy birthday:

A friend will prove to be a great source of inspiration when it comes to artistic activities. Take the high road when it comes to arguments with family or you are sure to end up regretting it. Your lucky numbers: 4, 8, 9, 14, 16.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

The weekend can be yours, but you will have to fight for every inch of success you earn. Have confidence in yourself and your decisions and you will shine brighter than you ever thought was possible. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

Accepting who you are doesn’t mean giving up on self improvement. Take time out this weekend to take a critical look at yourself with a focus on tackling your flaws. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

You are going to have to climb a mountain of tasks this weekend. It may be tempting to pass some of your burden to others, but if you want it done right, you will have to do it yourself. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

Don’t hesitate to share your ideas with those you trust this weekend. They may not be complete, but they can be an excellent foundation for some group brainstorming. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

You may not be feeling up to the challenges that lay before you this weekend, but don’t give up just yet. You have what it takes to see things through, you just need to dig deep within yourself. Yellow will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Make sure to get others involved in whatever you do this weekend as an extra set of eyes will do wonders to help you find what you are looking for. Your financial luck is on the rise, making this an excellent time to investigate investment opportunities. ✭✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

Push yourself to the limit this weekend. Even if you have to crawl on your knees, do everything in your power to reach your goals. You are sure to be rewarded for your persistence. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

A relationship may move faster than you expected. Don’t be afraid to slow things down if this tempo is more than you can handle. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

As exhausted as you may feel, you will still need to make one last push to cross the finish line this weekend. A call back home will be appreciated even if it’s only for a short chat. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

If the stress of life is starting to get to you, don’t hesitate to take some extra time to recharge your batteries this weekend. Feel free to let your imagination run wild. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

This weekend will be a great time to explore new financial avenues. Focus on the long-term and you will get the stability you need to feel secure. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Take care when opening your heart to others as someone may end up hurting you emotionally, even if they don’t mean to. Lady Luck will be with you when it comes to money. ✭✭✭

RATINGS ✭

5: Head for Macao!

4: Ye gods! The planets align!

3: Things are looking up.

2: Don’t bet on things working out.

1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.

Like this: Like Loading...