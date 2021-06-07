Happy birthday:

You may be having trouble putting your finger on something that is bothering you. Exploring your inner world may help you get a better grasp on things. Set some time aside tonight for some relaxing meditation. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 8, 13, 15.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

Don’t waste your time or energy chasing after things that are out of your reach. Maybe you will be able to reach them someday, but for now you have to focus on building a good foundation to elevate yourself. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

Sometimes the best thing you can do is nothing at all. You are sure to benefit today if you take a step back and just let things run their natural course. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Don’t allow the labels others have given to you limit yourself. It’s time to break out of your box and become who you truly are inside. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

Your fortunes are about to take a turn for the better. Take advantage of this time to take risks that you would otherwise avoid. Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to professional matters. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

Your active imagination will cause you to read into things today. Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar, even when things appear otherwise. A nice meal at your favorite restaurant will do wonders to improve your mood. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Tonight will be the perfect opportunity for some “me” time. Consider getting a massage or just staying in and relaxing with a good book. Once you feel refreshed, you will have the strength to face the rest of the week. ✭✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

The universe will send you a sign that will help you to avoid trouble. Don’t worry too much about what form this warning will take, you will recognize it when you see it. Love is on the rise. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Give your natural curiosity free rein and you will be able to learn something about yourself. Handle things yourself when it comes to financial matters today. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Trouble is heading over the horizon. Although the specifics are unclear right now, you have enough of an idea to start preparing now. Your financial luck is on the rise. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Some gray clouds have been casting their shadows on you recently. Consider cheering yourself with a little treat today. If you stay on top of current events, you will notice a great investment opportunity. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

You may have an especially difficult time keeping a lid on your temper today. Take time out to cool off if you find yourself about to explode. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

While your sense of responsibility makes you want to carry everything on your own shoulders, you have friends who can help share the load. ✭✭✭

RATINGS ✭

5: Head for Macao!

4: Ye gods! The planets align!

3: Things are looking up.

2: Don’t bet on things working out.

1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.

