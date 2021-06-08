Happy birthday:

There are some things in life that you just can’t change. Learning to live and adapt to these will be the key to finding true happiness. Work hard to maintain contact with distant friends. Your lucky numbers: 3, 7, 9, 15, 18.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

Despair will drag you into the depths if you do not actively fight it. Keep all the good things in your life, even the small things, in mind today and you will attract positive energy your way. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

You have almost reached the goal line, but there is still a bit of road left to travel. Your skills will be valuable tools, but you will need to have the courage to take some risks as well. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Although luck seems to be on your side today, that doesn’t mean you can travel around on cruise control. Your time should be spent taking advantage of this opportunity. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

You may experience a number of setbacks today. Do not allow frustration to cloud your judgement. You will need a clear mind in order to make the right decision. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

You will be cheating yourself out of a rare chance for fun if you choose to stay cooped up at home today. Get outside and adventure is sure to find you. Romance is in the air. It may be wise to schedule some alone time with that special someone. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Do not panic just because a relationship is hitting a few bumps. This bad patch is not the end of the world, you just need to talk to your partner so you can learn what is bothering them. A business venture is about to reach a critical juncture. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

You are heading in the right direction, but you will still need to make a few adjustments. Reflect on yourself and you will see what needs to be improved. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

This will be a good day for social activities. By interacting with others, you will gain a valuable new perspective into your chosen profession. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

The early bird will get the worm today. You will be able to get ahead of the competition by rearranging your schedule a bit. The alignment of the stars indicates increased vitality for you over the next few days. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

You may find yourself under a lot of pressure to perform. Discussing issues with your coworkers will allow you to come up with some rather innovative solutions. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Reality oftentimes depends on how you look at things. What may look like a roadblock could be a valuable opportunity with some positive thinking. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

An incident today may lead you to question if your life is heading in the right direction. Do not hesitate to take a close hard look at yourself. ✭✭✭

RATINGS ✭

5: Head for Macao!

4: Ye gods! The planets align!

3: Things are looking up.

2: Don’t bet on things working out.

1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.

