Happy birthday:

Do not waste time on the past. Treat the day today as a fresh starting point for a bright new beginning. Stay within your means when it comes to money today, or you may find yourself with an empty purse. Your lucky numbers: 2, 3, 8, 15, 18.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

A little time spent on yourself instead of people around you will pay off. Feel free to go your own way today. If you want to reach your goals, you will have to take action. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

There is no need to fight against the changes that are taking place in your life right now. Adapting to these changes is sure to be difficult, but it will be more than worth it in the end. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Focus your energies today on tying up loose ends. A big project is heading your way and you won’t want anything from before dragging you down. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

It’s time to chase the blues away. A makeover or change of wardrobe will revitalize your self-esteem. Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to artistic endeavors. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

Dealing with family members or colleagues is sure to prove trying today. Try to remain diplomatic and make sure you keep your temper in check. Critical thinking will help you decipher what is real from what is just a rumor. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Do not make any unnecessary changes to your daily routine over the next few days. This is a time to play it safe, not take risks. You will turn heads and receive interesting offers if you get out, socialize and share your ideas. ✭✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

Play your cards close to your chest today as sharing personal information will backfire. Take a chance when it comes to romance tonight. Your luck is looking up when it comes to money. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Don’t damage your reputation by gossiping about other people’s personal business. Keeping your expenses down will help lower your stress levels. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

An unexpected meeting with an attractive stranger may end up throwing your daily routine into chaos, but you won’t mind at all. Do not be afraid to put yourself first now and then. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Patience will be extremely important today. Waiting for the ideal moment to execute your plans will give you an advantage over the competition. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Tread carefully when someone promises you the moon. They are more than likely just telling you what you want to hear. Education will be the key to getting ahead. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

You will have an opportunity to temporarily free yourself of your responsibilities today. Why not leap on this chance? Take care when it comes to how much you spend. ✭✭✭✭

RATINGS ✭

5: Head for Macao!

4: Ye gods! The planets align!

3: Things are looking up.

2: Don’t bet on things working out.

1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.

Like this: Like Loading...