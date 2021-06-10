Happy birthday:

Finding solace in the simple things will be the key to a happy life. A soothing cup of tea can work wonders for rattled nerves. Once you’ve recharged your energies, you will have what it takes to meet the challenges ahead. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 7, 13, 18.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

After a hard day’s work, it’s time for you to sit back and relax tonight. Head out with friends and don’t be afraid to let your playful side out. Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to business matters. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

You may feel like you are speaking some alien language today as no one seems to understand the words coming from your mouth. This will not be a good time for team activities. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Desperate times call for desperate measures. You will have to go to great lengths if you want to see your plans through to fruition today. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

Although you may feel like your days of youth are behind you, it is never too late to seek out an adventure. This can be as simple as hopping on a bus and seeing where it takes you! ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

If someone has been bothering you recently, you need to let them know how you feel. Be frank and honest, but don’t go out of your way to hurt their feelings. The stars indicate that this is a good time for financial investments. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

It will soon be time to make your move when it comes to a career jump you have been planning. Do not forget to prepare those close to you for this change. Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to business matters. ✭✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

Head out with friends and you are sure to have an enjoyable time. Just be prepared to make some room for a work-related issue. Spending some time to appreciate nature will prove enlightening. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Although you may consider yourself to be quite frugal, there is always room for improvement. A review of your budget is sure to reveal some areas you have missed. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Some stormy weather is ahead for you. Enjoy the good times while you still can, as there will be few opportunities once this storm hits. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Laughter is always the best medicine for the blues. Consider watching a comedy or taking in a show with a friend. Love is looking up. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Make sure you give people the benefit of the doubt today. Romance is in the air. Today will be a great time to spend an evening at home with your significant other. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Although you have to deal with several challenges today, you will be able to see things through so long as you are willing to make some sacrifices. Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭✭✭

RATINGS ✭

5: Head for Macao!

4: Ye gods! The planets align!

3: Things are looking up.

2: Don’t bet on things working out.

1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.

