Happy birthday:

Teamwork will be an absolute must today. Combining your talents with others will enable you all to accomplish far more than you could have on your own. Before starting out, ensure that everyone is on the same sheet of music. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 6, 14, 18.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

It may be easier to walk away from a difficult situation, but taking the easy way out will get you nowhere. Face challenges head on and, no matter if you win or lose, you will better yourself. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

The grass always looks greener on the other side of the fence. However, if you take a step back you’ll realize how good you have it yourself. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Stick to your guns today, no matter how tough things may get. Don’t allow other people to force you into doing something with which you are uncomfortable. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

People may easily get on your nerves today. Pushing your frustrations down will only get you so far, it will be much better to discuss your issues diplomatically. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

If you stand firm and keep your head above you today, you will be able to see any troubles through with flying colors. Travel will be highlighted. This is a good time to make vacation plans. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Don’t waste too much time dreaming about the past. Life is here and now, make sure you live it to the fullest! Lady Luck will smile on you when it comes to financial ventures, making this a great time to invest. ✭✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

An opportunity may look attractive, but don’t jump the gun just yet. Make sure you take the time to examine things from all possible angles before you make any decisions. A hidden treasure will be found if you explore the unknown tonight! ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

You may have to put a romantic relationship on hold for now if you want to advance your career. You are a very capable person, but everyone has their limits. You need to know yours. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Misfortune will find you if you head out tonight. This doesn’t mean you are doomed to boredom. You could always invite some friends over to spend the evening at home. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Leave your worries behind you as you set out to meet the day. Focus your time and energies on what you have to take care of today instead of wasting time fretting about past mistakes. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

An amazing job opportunity is coming your way, but you will have to dedicate an enormous amount of your free time to it. Make sure you leave plenty of room in your schedule. ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

You will only end up stressing yourself out if you try to take on too much today. Financial matters may require your personal attention. ✭✭✭

RATINGS ✭

5: Head for Macao!

4: Ye gods! The planets align!

3: Things are looking up.

2: Don’t bet on things working out.

1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.

