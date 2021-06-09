Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A local night guard, Adewumi Gbadamosi has disclosed how he killed a young boy, identified as Kehinde and distributed his severed body to his friends, including a pastor.

Fielding questions from newsmen at the state police command headquarters on Wednesday, the suspect, who also claimed to be a herbalist, said he shot the boy after scaling the fence of a building he watches around 2am.

He added that the boy has refused to answer his question satisfactorily, hence, he decided to shoot him.

“The boy scaled the fence of a building I watched as night guard and I caught. He said his name is Kehinde when I interrogated him. However, he attempted to run away and I shot him.

“After shooting him, I became scary, so, I decided to severe his body and threw some of it inside Okpokpo stream on Osogbo, while I gave the head to a Pastor, whom I know through a friend because he said he needed a globe, (human eyes).

“I also gave a flesh to another friend of mine, who is a vehicle electrician. I don’t have any need for the rest of the body, I just kept it in my office, at Kajola, where I attend to those seeking spiritual help.

“No one knew that I shot or killed the boy, I severed the body to evade arrest. I still have in my custody, the two hands and legs of the deceased”, he said.

However, the Pastor, Olagunju Adetunji of a Cherubim and Seraphim Church at Kajola denied receiving any human head from the herbalist, saying they only met once and the guard sought spiritual help and never return till he they met at the police headquarters on Wednesday.

“It is true, he came to my Church about thirteen days ago, seeking spiritual assistance, but he did not come back till I met him here today. I did not receive any human head from him. I do attend to customers seeking spiritual help, I help them with the charms, black soap and other dead animals confiscated from my church by the police”, he claimed.

Meanwhile, the vehicle electrician, Akeem Saka confessed to have taken a dried flesh from the herbalist, but he had no intention of using it.

“I went to him (herbalist) for consultation over my business, but he charged me N1200 and he gave me human flesh, I took it from him to avoid being killed if I refuse, hence, I took it and kept it in a white bowl at my workshop.

“I did not follow the herbalist to the pastor to deliver human head to him, I was not involved in the killing of the boy. I only went to him for assistance but he gave me human flesh to keep”, he said.

Addressing journalists, the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode disclosed that the suspects have confessed to the crime and assured the public that they will be prosecuted after necessary investigation is concluded.

Like this: Like Loading...