The Lagos State Police command has revealed how controversial prophet, Temitope Joshua, the founder and general overseer of Synagogue Church of All Nation, SCOAN, died.

According to a police report emanating from the Ikotun division, they received information at about 23.05 hrs on Saturday 5th of June that TB Joshua as he is fondly called, had come out to conduct his normal service at about 1800hrs on Saturday as is his usual practice.

He however could not continue and had to go back to his apartment where he was later discovered to be ill.

He was then rushed to Crystal Hospital located at Akowonjo, Lagos where he was confirmed dead.

His body was subsequently removed by his family members and taken to TOS FUNERALS on Jobi Fele way, Ikeja awaiting burial arrangements.

