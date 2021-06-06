It is no longer news that Temitope Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, is dead.

What is perhaps news is the fact that the televangelist who died on Saturday evening after preaching in his church, was reportedly down with stroke about two months ago and had to be flown by an air ambulance to Turkey for treatment.

According to The Cable, TB Joshua as he is fondly called, got better and returned to the country after treatment.

Also, a few weeks ago, he made a statement in his church about not being around to celebrate his 58th birthday on June 12th.

He had made a video wherein he said people were troubled by the situation all over the world. He therefore enjoined his members to dedicate the day to prayer and fasting and to also remember the needy.

Following the announcement of his death, tears flowed freely on Sunday as members of his church gathered in the church’s premises to mourn his.

The church road was crowded with people who were prevented from entering the church.

Men and women wailed uncontrollably as others laid their hands on their heads in utter shock and disbelief. The worshippers sang and cried as others paid tributes to the good works of the church leader.

