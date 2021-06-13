Azuka

Text: Genesis 49:3-4; Proverbs 6:25-29

Sex is a deadly trap that can damn a soul. Generally, sex is not a sin, if done within the confines of marriage. It becomes sinful and a curse when done before marriage. It destroys destinies and can lead to eternal suffering in hell.

The easiest way to destruction is through sexual immorality. This informs why every child of God must do everything possible to avoid it. It begins with lust of the flesh. A Christian who fails to discipline his eyes and check his inordinate affection over the opposite sex, may not escape the death trap of sex. Whatever the eyes see sends signals to sensitive organs of the body that trigger immorality, if not checked. Job knew the danger of lust and the aftermath; hence, he made a covenant with his eyes not to look upon a maid.

Sex has a dangerous weapon that targets and hunts for precious souls. It does not leave its victims without indelible scars and eternal regret. Many have been trapped and remained helpless because of few moments of carelessness and supposedly pleasure of fornication/adultery. Reuben, the first son of Jacob, attracted unprecedented curse to his life and his entire generation. The curse affected all his generation, to the extent that Reuben had no soul in his lineage to reckon with. Samson was supposed to be a mighty man of valour with a divine mandate to deliver the Israelites from their enemies, but lost his dreams and visions on the laps of a prostitute called Delilah.

No vision and dreams can be sustained in immorality, which destroys dreams, vision and destiny. Sex wastes lives and leaves its preys destitute. Whoever wants to make it in life and fulfil his mission must avoid sex outside marriage by all means. There is more to life than sex, which has never brought blessings to those who engage in it. Rather, it hurts and brings about sorrow. It is easy to commit immorality, but very difficult to come out of it! Anybody that commits sexual immorality can never be innocent.

One of the antidotes to the sin of fornication is to flee. Joseph flew from Potiphar’s wife. He did not wait to rebuke or quote scriptures. He knew that his victory at that time could only come by running away from that atmosphere. Joseph is an example of a real child of God. He was wise and focused! He had the fear of God and knew the consequences of falling victim to such temptation. His stance won him a throne in a strange land. Unfortunately, some so-called Christians without no conviction will cash in on such devilish opportunity. Sadly enough, many have lost their thrones at the altar of sex.

The repercussion of premarital sex is death. In the Old Testament, the penalty of sexual immorality is death. The Lord charged the Israelites to stone such an abominable person to death. The Lord, from time immemorial, never condoned the sin of premarital sex. His judgment, as it was from the beginning, still remains the same: any soul that sinneth shall die. Those who are involved in the sin of immorality, most times, keep companies with bad friends. Amnon was badly influenced by Jonadab to sleep with his sister, Tamar. He died without fulfilling his destiny. Similarly, Christian youths should take time to choose friends that have the fear of God and eschew evil.

Married couples are not insulated from the consequences of sexual immorality. Couples, who go after strange flesh outside marriage, do that to their own detriment and families. Such persons will end up in hell.

Sexual sin is destructive and should be avoided to avert God’s wrath.

For further reading: 2 Sam. 3:11; Job 31:1, Lev. 18:8; 20:11; Judges 14:1-2; 16:1, 19-20; 30:31; 2 Samuel 13:11-15, 28,29; Gen. 39:7-12; Lev. 20:10-17; Deut. 27:20; Prov. 14:2; 2 Tim. 2: 22.

