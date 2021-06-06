Ofe Owerri | Image: Chow Hub Nigerian Food Blog

This is one delicacy that is well known in Igbo land and as its name implies, it is a special delicacy from Imo state, Owerri. This delicacy is healthy, and can be enjoyed by everyone.

Ingredient

Stockfish

Assorted meat

Palm oil

Cocoyam or Achi (to serve as a thickener)

Crayfish

Ogiri

Ground pepper

Uziza or Ugu

Oha leaf

Okazi

Seasoning

Salt

Method

In a clean pot, put your meat, salt, seasoning and leave to boil. Add your stockfish and cook together.

While that is cooking, chop your cocoyam into small chunks and add to the stock. Cook until tender. When it is tender, bring the cocoyam out and pound or blend until it is smooth.

Put the cocoyam back into the pot and leave to cook. Add ogiri, crayfish and pepper and leave to cook for 3 minutes then add the palm oil. (Don’t forget to taste)

Add the okazi and leave to simmer, then add the uziza and ugu and leave to simmer for 2 minutes.

Serve with your preferred swallow.

NOTE: If you like, you can use smoked/dried fish. Chop your vegetables before adding to the food.

