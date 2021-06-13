Vegan Milk bread. | Image: The Greenquest

Vegan Milk Bread is one goodness that everyone should have a taste of and surprisingly, it is not difficult to bake.

Trust me, after having a taste, you will always go back to it.

Ingredient

380g (2.5 cups) of flour 3 tbsp of sugar ½ tbsp of salt 1/3 cup of boiling water 4 tsp of vegan butter ¾ cup of warm soymilk (+ 1 tbsp) 2 tsp of yeast 1 tsp of maple syrup Method

In a bowl, pour your flour, salt, sugar and mix. Then pour boiling water and stir.

In another bowl, mix your yeast and cup of warm soymilk. Then add to the flour mixture.

Mix this with your hands until it comes together.

Add your vegan butter and knead until it is nice and smooth. Then cover with a napkin for 30 minutes for it to rise.

After 30 minutes, remove the napkin and punch it. Then divide it into 6-8 pieces.

Take one piece, stretch and fold it into a ball. Do it for other balls and let it sit for 30 minutes (cover with a napkin).

In another bowl, mix your maple syrup and tsp of soymilk. Brush the mixture on the balls and bake for 25-30 minutes in an oven.

(Set your oven to 190°F or 375°F).

NOTE: Using boiling water is less time consuming and it makes the bread have light crumbs.

