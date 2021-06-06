By Ayo Onikoyi,Single women are supposed to be searching for men to change their status. At least that is a norm in many societies but this does not hold true for Imade Osawaru, the Chief Executive Officer of Mademonic Entertainment Production, a woman of many parts, who is an actress, a film producer and a professional chef as well as a TV personality.

According to her, “I’m single. I’m very single. I’m a goal-oriented single. I’m a hardworking single. I’m an independent single. I’m single and blessed. Single and prosperous. Like other happy singles all over the world, we look forward to a happy-ever-after, and until that time comes, I am gratefully single. I’m not searching.

She has featured in the series “King of Kings”, “The Gate Man”. And her company’s first feature movie is “Fatal Attraction”. Aside from movies and series from other producers, she is currently working on three feature films, and two TV series from her production company.

Vanguard News Nigeria

