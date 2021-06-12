Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has denied threatening to prosecute Nigerians still tweeting on the microblogging site.

This comes days after Malami, who doubles as Minister of Justice, bypassed the Twitter ban to access and deactivate his account.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had announced a ban on Twitter on June 4, stating that the activities on the microblogging platform were a threat to Nigeria’s corporate existence.

Malami, who had earlier threatened to prosecute Nigerians defying the government’s ban on Twitter, made a U-turn in an interview with Vanguard newspaper.

“It is within their guaranteed fundamental right to tweet from anywhere in the world. Nigeria, being a democratic nation, cannot stop its citizens from exercising their rights of freedom of expression,” the Vanguard quoted Mr. Malami as saying on Thursday.

In his interview with the publication, Mr. Malami said his office “did not threaten to prosecute any religious leader for using Twitter to express themselves nor did we indicate in any way that we were going after them.

“But mischief-makers were quick to mention names of religious leaders and give the impression that we were already in court to try them.

“Let it be made clear that the Buhari administration, being a people-centered government that relies on the rule of law, will never adopt any policy or program that seeks to add pain or injury to the very people who elected it to serve them.”

“For the record, let it be made amply clear that the AGF, Abubakar Malami, is not after any Nigerian, tweeting from Nigeria or anywhere in the world but that any Nigerian company or entity that gives a helping hand for Twitter to escape the ban placed on it, will be dealt with,” he added.

