.

President Muhammadu Buhari says he remains ever committed to upholding and defending Nigeria’s corporate existence.

Buhati declated his commitment in a nationwide broadcast on Saturday in Abuja to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

The president vowed to do all within his power to constitutionally ensure that the security and welfare of all citizens remain the primary purpose of government.

He expressed optimism that the nation would come out of its current challenges stronger.

”As a nation we have come very far from where we started and we are getting incrementally closer to where we ought to be.

”Overcoming the present challenges is but one of a necessary processes that we have to undergo as a nation so that we can come out stronger.

Also Read: Herdsmen Attacks: Benue facing worst humanitarian crisis with 1.5million IDPs — Ortom

”The day I joined the Nigerian Army I was prepared to lay down my life for Nigeria.

”As your President I remain ever committed to upholding and defending Nigeria’s corporate existence.

”In adhering to the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy, notably Section 14(2)(b), I shall do all within my power to ensure that the security and welfare of the people remain the primary purpose of government,” he said.

He disclosed that his administration had been providing the security agencies with all they needed in their ongoing efforts to tackle the nation’s security challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the latest allocation of fund for the security agencies was made on June 9, when the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved N770.6 billion.

The amount was meant to further enhance the capacity of the defence and security agencies to address current and emerging security challenges in the country.

The president said: ”I have, throughout my tenure, provided the security agencies with all they require relative to available resources and will be providing more as the dynamics unfold to put an end to our security problems.

”My strong belief in the Nigerian spirit gives me comfort that we are facing these challenges with renewed commitment to keep our country one.”

The president thanked all citizens for their patience and resolve to join hands in ”making Nigeria the country of our dream”.

He also wished Nigerians Happy Democracy Day!

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...