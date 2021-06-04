By Adeola BadruKingmakers, members of two ruling houses of Emiolu, Oshunbiyi and prominent indigenes of Iresa-Adu in Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State, have petitioned Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, to intervene on the chieftaincy crisis rocking the ancient town, urging him to stop one of the contestants from further parading himself as the Aresa-adu.

In the petition dated 19 May, 2021, titled: “The Aresa-adu of Iresa-adu chieftaincy and the position of the two ruling houses, the chiefs and the kingmakers of Iresa-adu and all indigene of the towns against the fraud being perpetuated and the threat to the peace of the town”, and made available to Vanguard yesterday, they said none of the two ruling houses forwarded the name of any candidate to the kingmakers as required by the chieftaincy laws of Oyo State and the Aresa-adu of Iresa-adu chieftaincy declaration.

They disclosed that the Emiolu ruling house went to court to challenge the letter issued by Surulere local government asking them to produce candidate to fill the vacant throne of Aresa-adu, and in the process obtained an injunction restraining members of Oshunbiyi ruling house, the local government and state government from going ahead with process of nominating and installation of any person from Oshunbiyi ruling house pending the determination of the application for interlocutory injunction.

READ ALSO: Makinde announces 25% fee reduction for LAUTECHAccording to them, while every member of the two ruling houses abide by the injunction and await the decision of the court, one of the contestants has refused to do this despite the fact that the injunction is still extant.

They also alleged that the contestant has in recent time, busy himself with the installation of village heads under the ancient town of Iresa-adu in flagrant disobedience to the subsisting cort order granted by an Oyo State High Court sitting in Igbon town of Surulere Local Government.

One of the kingmakers who is the Balogun of Iresa-adu, Chief Ogunmola Olaleye Adebayo, while speaking with journalists after the presentation of the petition, maintained that it was important for the governor to act fast on the matter and stop turning blind eye, noting that it is the constitutional duty of Governor Makinde to ensure that peace reigns in the towns and cities in the state.

He insisted that by parading himself as the Aresa-adu of Iresa-adu, the contestant has been responsible for chaos in the town and other towns within Iresa-adu.

